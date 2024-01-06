Bitcoin (BTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $860.38 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $43,916.26 on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $860.38 billion and approximately $20.06 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.85 or 0.00537049 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.15 or 0.00187053 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00019804 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,591,450 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.