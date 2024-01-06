Biotech Growth (LON:BIOG) Trading Down 0.8%

Biotech Growth (LON:BIOG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 870 ($11.08) and last traded at GBX 883 ($11.24). Approximately 50,230 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 47,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 890 ($11.33).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 799.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 788.31. The company has a market capitalization of £308.69 million, a P/E ratio of -846.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

