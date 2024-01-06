Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biora Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

Biora Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIOR opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46. The company has a market cap of $36.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.96. Biora Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $7.68.

Get Biora Therapeutics alerts:

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.18. Sell-side analysts expect that Biora Therapeutics will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,860,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Biora Therapeutics by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,854,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 924,199 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $789,000. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.