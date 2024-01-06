Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biora Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.
Biora Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BIOR opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46. The company has a market cap of $36.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.96. Biora Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $7.68.
Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.18. Sell-side analysts expect that Biora Therapeutics will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.
