Benchmark Raises Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Price Target to $22.00

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Janus International Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Shares of JBI opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87. Janus International Group has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $13.94.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.58 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 31.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Janus International Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Janus International Group news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $3,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $3,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $1,058,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 465,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,643.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 515,000 shares of company stock worth $6,056,400. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 357,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 72,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Janus International Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Janus International Group by 1,938.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,731 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

