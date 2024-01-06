Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $5.13. Approximately 105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,165% from the average daily volume of 8 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

Babcock International Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59.

Babcock International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.0186 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

