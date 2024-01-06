Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 46.4% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $135,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Finally, DZ Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.83.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,405,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,536. The stock has a market cap of $209.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.33. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

