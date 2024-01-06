ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.00

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, karate, weightlifting, wrestling, trampoline, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

