Analysts Set SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target at $143.50

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.00.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 24,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $79.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $345.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.82.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

