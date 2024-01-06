Analysts Set Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Target Price at $8.38

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 92,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $597,834.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,137,411 shares in the company, valued at $84,867,675.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,200,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,166. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 92,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $597,834.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,137,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,867,675.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,100,487 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Rover Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $10.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.80 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21. Rover Group has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.23 million. Rover Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rover Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

