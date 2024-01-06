Analysts Set Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Target Price at $54.22

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DCBO shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,313,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 376,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,905,000 after acquiring an additional 132,111 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 76,533 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 154,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 249,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 124,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

DCBO stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.03. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,094.25 and a beta of 1.60. Docebo has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $52.88.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $46.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.03 million. Docebo had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Analysts anticipate that Docebo will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

