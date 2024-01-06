Analysts Set Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Target Price at $54.22

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2024

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBOGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DCBO shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on DCBO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,313,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 376,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,905,000 after acquiring an additional 132,111 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 76,533 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 154,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 249,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 124,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Stock Down 2.6 %

DCBO stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.03. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,094.25 and a beta of 1.60. Docebo has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $52.88.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $46.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.03 million. Docebo had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Analysts anticipate that Docebo will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Docebo

(Get Free Report

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.