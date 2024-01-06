Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Purchases 9,000 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.5% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $35,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 0.2 %

TSLA stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.49. The company had a trading volume of 92,240,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,340,104. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $754.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.12 and a 200 day moving average of $247.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

