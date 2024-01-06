Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Increases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $25,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Chubb by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,526. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

