Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Acquires New Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,994,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Synopsys by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 2.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Synopsys by 23.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

SNPS traded down $5.37 on Friday, hitting $484.81. 3,011,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,009. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.02. The firm has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $312.27 and a one year high of $573.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,428 shares of company stock valued at $11,100,608 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

