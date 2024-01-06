Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Acquires 151,100 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 257,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 151,100 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.1% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $26,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $2,908,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

AMD stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.58. The stock had a trading volume of 68,945,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,520,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $151.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,154.93, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.25.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

