8,034 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.43. 48,864,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,705,768. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $272.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

