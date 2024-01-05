Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Raised by Paragon Financial Partners Inc.

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493,148 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $429.45 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $348.06 and a fifty-two week high of $438.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $418.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.61. The firm has a market cap of $343.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.