United States 12 Month Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USL) Stock Price Up 3%

United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.89 and last traded at $35.80. 10,636 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 8,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.77.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average is $36.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 57.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 417.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

About United States 12 Month Oil Fund

The United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (USL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 12 Month Light Sweet Crude Oil index. The fund tracks light, sweet crude oil spot prices using an average of the 12 nearest-month NYMEX WTI crude oil futures contracts. USL was launched on Dec 6, 2007 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

