Union Savings Bank Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Union Savings Bank raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Arnhold LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $117.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.36 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a market cap of $296.71 billion, a PE ratio of 65.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 171.11%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

