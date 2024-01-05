Total Investment Management Inc. Has $646,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Total Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 145.6% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $422,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $149.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $150.72.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

