The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 3,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 83,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 195,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $3.05 on Friday, hitting $155.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,083. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $169.07. The company has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

