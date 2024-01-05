The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,453 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $247.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.48 and a 200 day moving average of $217.21. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

