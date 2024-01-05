Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Purchases 6,098 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 83.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Copart by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $46.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.97. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

