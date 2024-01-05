Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $27.85 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for approximately 11.2% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned 0.70% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $27,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,308,000 after buying an additional 41,125 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 199.2% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3,012.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 205,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,159,000 after purchasing an additional 198,940 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGC opened at $166.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $130.99 and a 52 week high of $170.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.51 and a 200-day moving average of $158.36.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

