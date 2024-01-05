Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $16.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,974 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $16,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of BIV opened at $75.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

