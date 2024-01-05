Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Buys 848 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average of $72.64. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.