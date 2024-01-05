Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Summit Financial Group stock opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $23.61. Summit Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 22.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMMF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Summit Financial Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after buying an additional 72,478 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 19,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.