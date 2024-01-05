StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air T Price Performance
Shares of AIRT opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.80. Air T has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.94.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 49.62% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $78.97 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Air T Company Profile
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Air T
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.