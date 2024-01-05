StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Price Performance

Shares of AIRT opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.80. Air T has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 49.62% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $78.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air T Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Air T by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Air T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Air T by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

See Also

