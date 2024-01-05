StockNews.com Begins Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE VJET opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. voxeljet has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $11.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 51.95% and a negative net margin of 34.70%.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

