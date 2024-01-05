StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, January 9th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, January 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, January 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TTNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 302.61% and a negative net margin of 2,021.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.