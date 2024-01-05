StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OCX

OncoCyte Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of OCX stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.95. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 3,923.58% and a negative return on equity of 77.26%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 131.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the period.

OncoCyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.