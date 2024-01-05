StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NOVN opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8,404.50, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.06. Novan has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novan by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,921,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

