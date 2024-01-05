StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The company has a market cap of $19.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 41.57% and a negative return on equity of 35.78%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of LiqTech International
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIQT. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in LiqTech International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in LiqTech International by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 89,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 17.4% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.62% of the company’s stock.
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
