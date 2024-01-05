Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 561 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 1,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,462,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $579,115,000 after acquiring an additional 24,892 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $421.24. 161,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,897. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $407.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $428.36. The company has a market cap of $395.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

