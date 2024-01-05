Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 216 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,127 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Target were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

TGT traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.53. The stock had a trading volume of 319,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,879. The company has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.19 and a 200 day moving average of $125.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

