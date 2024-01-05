Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 191,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 282,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Singular Genomics Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 13.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative net margin of 3,571.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Singular Genomics Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Singular Genomics Systems news, insider Eli N. Glezer bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,570,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 27.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 238,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.