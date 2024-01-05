Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

SIG opened at $98.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.88. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $108.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.01.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $729,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 987,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,065,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $496,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,479.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $729,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 987,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,065,510.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,422 shares of company stock valued at $8,076,345. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 274.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 187.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $51,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

