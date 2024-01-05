Signet Financial Management LLC Has $363,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Tesla by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,484,212,000 after buying an additional 1,608,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,440,471,000 after buying an additional 9,034,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $237.93 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

