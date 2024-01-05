Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.7% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.64. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $78.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

