Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 86.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.
AstraZeneca Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.07. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.73 and a one year high of $76.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
