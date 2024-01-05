Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VTV traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.98. The company had a trading volume of 600,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,435. The company has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.17. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $150.72.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

