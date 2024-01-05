Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.9% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.53. 10,440,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,481,338. The firm has a market cap of $273.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average of $29.43.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

