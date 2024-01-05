Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 3,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $4,561,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,835,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $537.78. 359,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,804. The company has a market capitalization of $207.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

