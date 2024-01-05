S. R. Schill & Associates Purchases New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $149.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.17. The stock has a market cap of $104.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $150.72.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

