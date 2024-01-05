RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. RTX accounts for 1.6% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $13,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the third quarter valued at $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.
RTX Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.98. 1,197,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,973,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.63. The company has a market cap of $122.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.
RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RTX Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.
RTX Profile
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.
