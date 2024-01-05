RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Plans $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.

RPM International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. RPM International has a payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RPM International to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

RPM International stock opened at $103.91 on Friday. RPM International has a 12-month low of $78.52 and a 12-month high of $113.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RPM International will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 47,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $4,556,335.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,272,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,244,000 after purchasing an additional 56,726 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 319,411 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in RPM International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in RPM International by 6.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 218,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in RPM International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RPM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RPM International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on RPM International from $97.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

