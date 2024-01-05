Rovin Capital UT ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM opened at $249.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.73. The company has a market capitalization of $241.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.55 and a 12-month high of $268.36.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $2,055,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,001,521.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $2,055,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at $12,001,521.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,103,833 shares of company stock worth $267,519,171 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.14.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

