Rovin Capital UT ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $302.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $62.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.81.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.