Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 9,607 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,607 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.5% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 126,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 59.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 25,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $80.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.35. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.64.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.