Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 46 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rovin Capital UT ADV reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.2 %

AVGO stock opened at $1,047.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $490.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $549.99 and a 12 month high of $1,151.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $994.42 and its 200 day moving average is $909.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

