Rovin Capital UT ADV Raises Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 68.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.4% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $401.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $386.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.82. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $415.81. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $427.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Domino’s Pizza

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.